Saif Ali Khan drools over fondue, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur gear up for skiing in new pics from Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor has shared two candid pictures from their Christmas and New Year vacation in Switzerland. The first picture shows her and Taimur posing in front of the mirror before going for skiing in the snow. Another picture shows Saif Ali Khan with his tongue out as he tries to take some fondue from the bowl at a restaurant. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares Christmas video of Taimur and Jeh, fans react: 'Saif Ali Khan is such a vibe'

Sharing a picture with Taimur on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "I am here for the look." It shows Kareena and Taimur all set for their skiing outing in the snow. While Kareena was in a white winter jacket and was pouting for the camera, Taimur was in a yellow jacket paired with a helmet and goggles.

Hours later, she shared a picture from their outing to a restaurant. Saif, seen in a white tee and blue denims, was seen serving himself a ladle full of fondue. "Fondue uff," she wrote along with a few hearts emoji.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Taimur.

Kareena also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif used to fly to Switzerland almost every year to ring in the New Year. The family flew to Swiss Alps after three years with Jehangir visiting for first time. Kareena recently shared a picture from her favourite travel destination on her Instagram stories and captioned the picture, "Waited three years for you."

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It however failed to get the desired response at the box office. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. The film will release on Netflix and will mark Kareena's OTT debut. A month before, she was in the UK with Jehangir for the shooting of Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Saif was recently seen in action thriller Vikram Vedha, also starring Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in Om Raut's Adipurush in the role of the lead antagonist. The film stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the lead couple.

