Kareena Kapoor shares Christmas video of Taimur and Jeh, fans react: 'Saif Ali Khan is such a vibe'

As the Khan family moved to Switzerland for new year celebrations, Kareena Kapoor gave a roundup on their Christmas holiday on Instagram. The actor took to Instagram Reels to share photographs and videos of husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the video, the four are seen spending time in the UK with friends, having dinner and exploring Christmas decorations outside. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland for new year celebration in Gstaad with sons Taimur and Jeh. See pic)

Kareena wrote in the caption, “Christmas 2022.” She added Christmas tree, sparkles and star emojis. She also used the hashtags 'reels' and 'love'. The edited photos and clips show Saif on the guitar, along with pictures of them dining and spending time in front of the Christmas tree. In one photo, the couple is dressed up for dinner, in black and red. In other photos, the family head outdoors in the cold weather to see the Christmas lights.

There is also a photograph of Saif reading a book in the clip. Kareena can be heard singing, "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" in one of clips as little Jeh dances excitedly in front of his father and brother.

Kareena's close friend, actor Amrita Arora dropped red heart emojis on her post, while sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, "Mahsha'Allah (evil eye and heart emojis) Merry Christmas and lots (pink hearts emoji)". One fan shared, "Saif is such a vibe. Omg (oh my God)! Everything." Another fan said Kareena's video compliation was 'so cute' and added, "Glad you had a wonderful time (red heart emoji)."

The family has since moved on to Gstaad in Switzerland, where they will ring in the new year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the family would spend almost every holiday season in the resort town. They are returning to Gstaad after three years, with Jeh visiting for the first time with the rest of the family.

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chhadha. The film is an official remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks. The actor is also starring in Hansal Mehta's next, Sujoy Ghosh's remake of the novel The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew with co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

