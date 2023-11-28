close_game
News / Entertainment / Aditya Dhar pens adorable note for wife Yami Gautam on her birthday, calls her 'most beautiful'

Aditya Dhar pens adorable note for wife Yami Gautam on her birthday, calls her 'most beautiful'

ANI |
Nov 28, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Tuesday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife and actor Yami Gautam.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Tuesday penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife and actor Yami Gautam.

Aditya Dhar shared photos with Yami Gautam on her birthday.
Aditya Dhar shared photos with Yami Gautam on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Aditya shared a string of throwback pictures of the 'Kaabil' actor which he captioned, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! Love you to the moon and beyond!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Lk20Nxvg_/

In one of the pictures, Yami could be seen working out in a saree.

He also shared a picture in which the couple could be seen performing a Pooja ceremony.

Soon after he shared the post, friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the 'OMG 2' actor.

"Happiest birthday!!," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Yami Gautam mam many many happy returns of the day."

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The 'Kaabil' actor subsequently made a surprise announcement of her marriage to the director-lyricist in May 2021.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from her marriage ceremony.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," The 'Vicky Donor' actor has written.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar is known for directing Vicky Kaushal's action thriller film 'URI: The Surgical Strike'.

Yami, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Pratik Gandhi. (ANI)

