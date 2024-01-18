Bhamakalapam 2 glimpse: Priyamani reprises her role as a ‘dangerous housewife’ for this heist film

OTT platform Aha unveiled a glimpse of Bhamakalapam 2 on Thursday, a follow-up to the 2022 dark comedy hit. Priyamani reprises her role as a ‘dangerous housewife’ who finds herself embroiled in something nefarious due to her inability to stay out of other people’s business. Bhamakalapam, written and directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, saw Priyamani’s Anupama land into trouble she can’t seem to get out of. (Also Read: Priyamani on age-shaming comments: 'Nobody tells men that they are 50 or 40-year-old uncles') Priyamani in the glimpse of Bhamakalapam 2

Bhamakapalam 2 glimpse

The glimpse sees Sharanya Pradeep’s Shilpa thanking Anupama for including her in her scheme. When Anupama expresses apprehension, Shilpa quickly reminds her of what she’s capable of, harking back to the previous film's events. YouTuber Anupama and domestic worker Shilpa seem to have planned a heist to get rich quickly this time. Shilpa thanks Anupama, saying, “I thought you would give me a partnership in your hotel, but this is better.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The heist

The glimpse makes it clear that should they succeed in their endeavour, Anupama and Shilpa will end up with money that’ll change their lives. “We will get ₹25 lakh each, just think about how many idlis we’d have to sell to make that,” reasons Shilpa with Anupama in the glimpse. At the end of it all, Anupama seems convinced, putting a mask on and heading on to a heist with Shilpa.

Bhamakalapam refresher

Anupama and Shilpa always shared a strong bond, with the latter being the former’s primary source of gossip. Since Shilpa worked at various households in the building, the duo often caught up with each other over tea, sharing juicy details about other people’s lives. This time, they seem to have taken their companionship to the next level, officially becoming partners in crime.

Upcoming work

Priyamani was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan in Hindi and Mohanlal-starrer Neru in Malayalam. She will soon be seen in Quotation Gang in Tamil and Khaimara in Kannada. The actor has also wrapped up shooting for Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, which is yet to hit screens.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place