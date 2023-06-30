Priyamani says she won't kiss onscreen because she's answerable to husband: ‘Won’t be comfortable’

Actor Priyamani recently discussed her no-kiss policy in contracts and asserted that she is uncomfortable about kissing another man as she is answerable to her husband. She said she had many such projects offers which required her to do intimate scenes. However, she added that it's her personal choice to avoid anything more than a kiss on the cheeks onscreen. Also read: The Family Man's Priyamani says she and husband Mustafa have 'very secure relationship' Priya Mani married Mustafa Raj in 2017.

Who is Priyamani?

Priyamani made her acting debut with the 2003 Telugu film Evare Atagaadu. She rose to fame with the romantic drama Paruthiveeran in 2007 and received a National Film Award for Best Actress. In Bollywood, she first starred in Mani Ratnam's Raavan and is best known for her special dance song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor from Chennai Express, followed by The Family Man. She will be next seen in Maidaan and Jawan.

Priyamani on not doing intimate scenes onscreen

Talking about her no-kiss policy, Priyamani told News18, “I won’t kiss onscreen. That would be a no for me. I know it’s just a role and it’s my job but on a personal note, I won’t be comfortable if I’ve to kiss another man onscreen, simply because I’ve to be answerable to my husband.” She added that her show His Storyy initially required her to perform an intimate scene with actor Satyadeep Mishra, which she wasn't comfortable with. She said, “I’m not comfortable with anything more than a kiss on the cheek. There were many projects that came my way that had such scenes and I told them that I’m not comfortable with it.”

“I know that both sides of my family will watch any project when it comes out. They also know that it’s my job but I don’t want them to cringe. I don’t want them to think, ‘Why is my daughter-in-law doing this even after marriage? Why is somebody else putting their hands on her?’ They will not voice it out but it’s my personal choice,” she also added.

Priyamani is married to Mustafa Raj. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on 23 August 2017.

