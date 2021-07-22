The Family Man actor Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj is 'invalid', his first wife alleges

The Family Man actor Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj has been challenged by his first wife Ayesha, claiming that she is still married to him. Mustafa and Ayesha separated in 2013, and he married Priyamani in 2017.

Mustafa Raj and Ayesha have two children. He said that this is an attempt at extortion, as he is providing child support.

He told a leading daily, "The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me." He asked why she had waited this long to press the charges, which also include domestic violence.

Ayesha said, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor." As for the delay, she said, "As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

Priyamani, who is a cousin of actor Vidya Balan, became known to pan-Indian audiences after appearing in Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man, with Manoj Bajpayee. Prior to that, she had appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She is the recipient of a National Film Award.

Also read: Amid trolling against Priyamani, Family Man's Krishna DK says Lonavala 'shouldn't' get this kind of importance

In a recent interview, she had called Mustafa Raj her lucky charm. "Personally for me, I have become busier after marriage. So I always say I think Mustafa has been my lucky charm. I thank god that I go a wonderful partner like that who supports me in my work," she told Bollywood Bubble.