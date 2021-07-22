Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Family Man actor Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj is 'invalid', his first wife alleges
Priyamani and Mustafa Raj tied the knot in 2017.
Priyamani and Mustafa Raj tied the knot in 2017.
bollywood

The Family Man actor Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj is 'invalid', his first wife alleges

  • Priyamani and her husband Mustafa Raj's marriage has been declared invalid by his first wife, Ayesha, who has said that he didn't divorce her officially.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST

The Family Man actor Priyamani's marriage to Mustafa Raj has been challenged by his first wife Ayesha, claiming that she is still married to him. Mustafa and Ayesha separated in 2013, and he married Priyamani in 2017.

Mustafa Raj and Ayesha have two children. He said that this is an attempt at extortion, as he is providing child support.

He told a leading daily, "The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me." He asked why she had waited this long to press the charges, which also include domestic violence.

Ayesha said, "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor." As for the delay, she said, "As a mother of two children, what can you do? One tries to sort it out amicably but only when it doesn't work out, some steps need to be taken because you don't want to lose out on time which he has been using against me now."

Priyamani, who is a cousin of actor Vidya Balan, became known to pan-Indian audiences after appearing in Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man, with Manoj Bajpayee. Prior to that, she had appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She is the recipient of a National Film Award.

Also read: Amid trolling against Priyamani, Family Man's Krishna DK says Lonavala 'shouldn't' get this kind of importance

In a recent interview, she had called Mustafa Raj her lucky charm. "Personally for me, I have become busier after marriage. So I always say I think Mustafa has been my lucky charm. I thank god that I go a wonderful partner like that who supports me in my work," she told Bollywood Bubble.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyamani the family man
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.