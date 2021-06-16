'Shah Rukh Khan gave me 300': Priyamani of The Family Man recalls working with him on Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan often gets glowing reviews from his co-stars and The Family Man actor Priyamani's opinion of him is just as positive. In a recent interview, Priyamani has spoken about working with the star on a special song in Chennai Express.

Before playing Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Suchi on the hit Amazon Prime series, Priyamani was known for her dance number 1234 in Rohit Shetty's action comedy. She talked about working with Shah Rukh Khan and how he gave her ₹300 during the song's shoot.

Speaking to Zoom, Priyamani said, "We shot this (song) in Wai for over five nights and it was great (experience). He (SRK) is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. He is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country. And he never lets that success get into his head. As in terms of when we shoot, he is such a sweet guy and as normal as anybody can be. He makes everybody was comfortable around him. I think his persona, his charisma itself makes you love him more because of the human being that he is."

"And he made me extremely comfortable right from day one - from the time I met him - I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He is such a sweet guy and as I said, he is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country," she added.

The Family Man season 2 release earlier this month has been a hit with the audiences and critics alike. Priyamani plays the wife of an undercover spy, who is also harbouring a secret from him