Taapsee Pannu shares a look at her rustic, cosy Airbnb in 'the heart of Moscow'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture of her cosy and rustic loft in Moscow. She is currently on a holiday in Moscow with her sister Shagun.

Sharing the picture of the loft, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "The right get away makes my heart full! Especially when it’s right in the heart of Moscow. My cozy @airbnb loft." In the photo, Taapsee is seen sitting at a desk in her cosy pyjamas. The loft gets a warm look from its exposed red brick walls and wooden floors. There is a white SMEG refrigerator and a tiny kitchen too.

Taapsee's travel partner is her sister Shagun. She, too, shared a photo from the loft, posing at the window. "Woke up in Russia," Shagun captioned her post.

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun spent all of Wednesday enjoying sightseeing around Moscow, visiting cafes and enjoying ice-cream in the park. Taapsee wore a saree and even shared photos from their time at the theatre.

Last year, Taapsee, Shagun and the actor's boyfriend Mathias Boe had all gone to the Maldives for a holiday. Taapsee had even shared their viral video, dancing to Biggini Shoot by Yashraj Mukhate, from there.

Taapsee was last seen in 2020's Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. She now has multiple projects in the pipeline. In Haseen Dillruba, she stars opposite Vikrant Massey and it will be the first to release. She also has Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mitthu and Do Baara.

Speaking to Vogue, Taapsee said, "Being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role. I bore quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame is not important...I am the modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character.”