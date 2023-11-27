Seerat Kapoor on her role in Bhamakapalam 2: ‘My character is a complete departure from who I am'

The makers of Bhamakalapam 2 recently released the first poster of the film. Starring Priyamani in the lead role as Anupama Mohan - an ambitious YouTuber with a cooking channel- the sequel to the OTT film directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti is set to hit the big screen this time around. The makers have now roped in Seerat Kapoor to play one of the leading roles in the comedy thriller. Excerpts from her exclusive conversation with HT: (Also Read: Seerat Kapoor has Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on her wish-list of co-stars) Seerat Kapoor tells HT all about her role in Bhamakapalam 2(Instagram)

‘It’s a project that’s close to my heart’

Given that the first instalment of the film was a massive success despite releasing digitally, Seerat says that she is thrilled to be a part of the franchise. “Bhamakalapam 2 is a project that’s close to my heart. With the sequel we aim to take the audience on a ride that’s much more thrilling than its predecessor,” she says.

‘I love challenging myself as an actor’

While she clams up when asked about her role, she reveals, “It’s a departure from anything I’ve ever done is all I can say. My character is witty, bold, and a complete departure from who I am in real life. I love challenging myself as an actor and this role was a delight to portray. I am excited for the audience to see me play it.”

On the film hitting theatres

Bhamakalapam released in February 2022 on Aha and received good response but Seerat says she’s pumped for the sequel to hit theatres. “There’s a certain magic that comes with watching a film on the big screen,” she says, adding, “The sequel is designed to be a visual spectacle that’s best seen in theatres. We’ve also wrapped up shooting for the film.”

About Bhamakalapam

A curious YouTuber Anupama (Priyamani) finds herself in a soup when her affinity to take matters into her own hands lands her in trouble. Goons, guns, a missing antique and a cold-blooded murder draw her into a world beyond delicious dishes and viral views.

Seerat’s upcoming projects

Seerat recently debuted in Bollywood with Tusshar Kapoor-starrer Maarrich. She will soon be seen in Telugu film titled Aakasam Dati Vasthava, apart from an untitled rom-com with Sharwanand. She shot for the role in London with him, Krithi Shetty and Lakshmi Manchu.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.