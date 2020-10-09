e-paper
Every genre of music has its own place: Shashwat Sachdev

The composer says that classical music may not be used in commercial music anymore, but it has its own place in the industry.

music Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:10 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Composer Shashwat Sachdev wants the young musicians of the country to realise the importance of classical music.
Music composer Shashwat Sachdev has been in Jaipur for the last one month, and he says he is really enjoying the downtime with his parents there. Sachdev has also been working on a number of new tracks for upcoming films which is keeping him busy. But something that is close to Sachdev’s heart and has caught his attention lately is the importance of classical music among the young musicians of the country.

 

He says, “A lot of young kids message me asking for an opportunity to work with me or assist me, and I have realised that for a lot of these people, everything comes down to producing music rather than making it from scratch. And, the understanding of a raag or a melody was missing in 99% of them. We come from a third-world country so parents cannot afford expensive gurus for kids which is a huge reason for this lack of knowledge in youngsters. A lot of families are also not educated enough about what to teach the
child if he wants to become a musician.”

Sachdev adds that even though he doesn’t make classical music for his projects, he learned the art form for a major part of his life. “I remember my guruji refused to teach me any other raag apart from Raag Yaman for 11 years until I perfected it and could sing it without any ornamentation,” says Sachdev.

 
When I was 15 years old, I often asked my guru to teach me some complex ragas. One afternoon, in a riyaaz session after school, he set a condition for me. If I could sing the raag he had taught me with utmost simplicity, minimum ornaments, and still give feeling to the classical melody, he would go ahead and teach me one raag. Simplicity is so difficult. Somehow, some complex articulation or modulation would slide in and I would loose to my guru, yet again. Then one day my father told me a story. Music was like sculpting, all I needed to do was to sculpt away all the unnecessary stone and I would have a beautiful sculpture. That did the trick. My guru then taught me this raag. Tilak Kamod. And I was often asked to sing it without any ornaments. he said, "a simple yet beautiful melody can split the soul in parts, just the right number of notes and not one too many." Imagine, my guru, a maestro, one of the greatest Indian musician, spent much of his life, teaching an infant, a 3 year old. He had a single student, lived in a small house, in a small colony, in a small city. Just to give meaning to one simple word, "simplicity". I won't take it for granted. Soul Spliting, right? Raag Tilak kamod Tracked by @magicshruti 📷 @harshvsoo7

“I believe classical music has its own place inside commercial music. Every genre has its own place. I agree that the genre is losing its importance with younger people in the sense that they do not realise now that it is the basic foundation that they need to learn. Even in Western music, if you want to make pop music, it will be heavily influenced by blues or western classical music,” explains Sachdev.

The National Award Winning composer has therefore, made it a point to use his Instagram handle as a
means of educating the youth about the importance of classical music. “I started a five-part series where I shared the five classical standards that my guru taught me. I want
to spread the word that classical music has to be the foundation of your music no matter what,” concludes Sachdev.

