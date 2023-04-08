Kangana Ranaut calls Yami Gautam inspiring, says she is 'consistently, quietly delivering most successful films'

Kangana Ranaut showered Yami Gautam with praises and also congratulated the team of her last release, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana re-shared a post, shared by Yami on the social media platform. (Also Read | Yami Gautam talks about her bond with Kangana Ranaut: 'Very sweetly she messaged me to visit her Manali home') Kangana Ranaut has lauded Yami Gautam.

As per the original post, the film became the 'most viewed Indian film globally on Netflix'. Yami Gautam captioned the post, "#ChorNikalKeBhaga is breaking records and crossing boundaries all over the globe! Come aboard and watch the #2 movie on @netflix_in today!"

Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "@yamigautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films...so inspiring (heart face and hug emojis). Congratulations to the entire team (folded hands emoji)."

Kangana re-shared a post, shared by Yami on the social media platform.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, which released on Netflix, is helmed by Ajay Singh. Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar among others also feature in the film which premiered on the OTT platform on March 24.

The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

After getting a positive response from the audience on her film, Yami sought blessings of the Gods and shared a post on Instagram also featuring her husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar. On Instagram, Yami shared pictures and wrote, "Every ounce of Success and Love I have been receiving is all because of my beloved Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. I truly feel blessed! Love, Gratitude and Thanks to all!"

Recently, in an interview with DNA, Yami had talked about Kangana. She had said, "I think it comes from the fact that we hail from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya (Vidya Balan) or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding."

Fans will see Yami in Dhoom Dhaam alongside Prateek Gandhi. She also has OMG 2 opposite Akshay Kumar. Kangana will be seen in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. She also has the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON