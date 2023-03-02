Yami Gautam talks about her bond with Kangana Ranaut: 'Very sweetly she messaged me to visit her Manali home'

Yami Gautam has spoken about her bond with Kangana Ranaut saying that 'anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back'. In a new interview, Yami called Kangana 'fantastic actress' and 'one of the best we have'. The actor also said that Kangana invited her to her Manali home, while she was shooting in the town. (Also Read | Yami Gautam mimics Kangana Ranaut in old clip, leaves her in splits)

Both Kangana and Yami Gautam share a good equation and often praise each other on social media platforms. The two actors hail from Himachal Pradesh. After Yami tied the knot with Aditya Dhar, Kangana shared a picture of Yami dressed as a bride and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh."

In an interview with DNA, Yami said, "I think it comes from the fact that we hail from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya (Vidya Balan) or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding."

Speaking about how Kangana invited her to her home in Manali, Yami recalled, “We were shooting for Chor in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mom was with me. Very sweetly she messaged me to visit her home but we couldn’t because of erratic shoot hours. It’s just mutual respect and I feel anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back. Looking forward to her next film and next work because her work speaks for itself."

Yami was last seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost, in which, she played an investigative reporter. The movie received a mixed response from the audience. She will be seen next with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The film will release on the streaming giant Netflix on March 24. It has been directed by Ajay Singh.

Kangana has several projects in the pipeline. She completed the shoot of Emergency in which, she played the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie will mark her first solo directorial film. She is now shooting for the Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu.

She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

