Kangana Ranaut says she ‘was hurt’ by Supriya Shrinate's post; NCW urges Sonia Gandhi to take action

Bollywood actor and BJP's Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut has said that she was hurt by the now-deleted controversial post from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against her. Actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate(File)

Ranaut said that she was particularly pained by Congress leader's comments on Mandi from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

“Every woman deserves dignity, no matter what profession she is in,” Kangana told reporters at Chandigarh airport, according to ANI. “The most I am hurt by is the 'Mandi' thing, which is known as Chota Kashi and has been the land of several Rishis,” she added.

Asked whether she plans to take any action against the Congress leader, Ranaut said she had been called to Delhi by BJP president JP Nadda and would respond only after meeting him.

"I have to maintain the dignity of the party. I can't walk before it. I have to walk with them and follow their instructions," she said, according to PTI.

A major controversy erupted after an offensive posts was made from Supriya Shrinate's and Congress leader HS Ahir's Instagram handle targeting Ranaut.

Shrinate claimed that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the post in question. Ahir also gave a similar 'explanation.'

"Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” Shrinate said.

‘Hope Sonia Gandhi will take action’: NCW chief on comments against Kangana Ranaut



National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to "take action" against Shrinate and Ahir for the posts against Kangana Ranaut, reported ANI.

She also said the commission has written to the Election Commission seeking "stringent action against the party and the leader."

"It is very unfortunate that a woman is using such derogatory language against another woman... NCW has taken it very seriously," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

"Not only one leader but two leaders are saying the same thing on Twitter and later denying that they have made such a post," the NCW chief alleged.