 Kangana Ranaut says she ‘was hurt’ by Supriya Shrinate's post; NCW urges Sonia Gandhi to take action | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kangana Ranaut says she ‘was hurt’ by Supriya Shrinate's post; NCW urges Sonia Gandhi to take action

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 03:09 PM IST

A major controversy erupted after an offensive post was made from Supriya Shrinate's Instagram handle against Kangana Ranaut.

Bollywood actor and BJP's Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut has said that she was hurt by the now-deleted controversial post from Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against her.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate(File)
Actor Kangana Ranaut and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate(File)

Ranaut said that she was particularly pained by Congress leader's comments on Mandi from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Every woman deserves dignity, no matter what profession she is in,” Kangana told reporters at Chandigarh airport, according to ANI. “The most I am hurt by is the 'Mandi' thing, which is known as Chota Kashi and has been the land of several Rishis,” she added.

Asked whether she plans to take any action against the Congress leader, Ranaut said she had been called to Delhi by BJP president JP Nadda and would respond only after meeting him.

"I have to maintain the dignity of the party. I can't walk before it. I have to walk with them and follow their instructions," she said, according to PTI.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut row: BJP takes 'Congress character' dig over Supriya Shrinate's remark

A major controversy erupted after an offensive posts was made from Supriya Shrinate's and Congress leader HS Ahir's Instagram handle targeting Ranaut.

Shrinate claimed that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the post in question. Ahir also gave a similar 'explanation.'

"Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter ( @Supriyaparody ) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” Shrinate said.

‘Hope Sonia Gandhi will take action’: NCW chief on comments against Kangana Ranaut


National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to "take action" against Shrinate and Ahir for the posts against Kangana Ranaut, reported ANI.

She also said the commission has written to the Election Commission seeking "stringent action against the party and the leader."

 

"It is very unfortunate that a woman is using such derogatory language against another woman... NCW has taken it very seriously," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

"Not only one leader but two leaders are saying the same thing on Twitter and later denying that they have made such a post," the NCW chief alleged.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Kangana Ranaut says she ‘was hurt’ by Supriya Shrinate's post; NCW urges Sonia Gandhi to take action
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On