Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Rajinikanth cast their vote in Tamil Nadu

Today on April 19, the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections kicked off in 21 states. It's a high-stakes battle in Tamil Nadu, where many beloved celebrities of the country arrived at the polling booth to cast their votes. See for yourself! Celebs cast their vote in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi before and after casting his vote

The Merry Christmas star’s pictures have gone viral from the polling booth. Vijay was spotted standing in line among other citizens and even chatted with a few fans as he waited patiently for his turn

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan gets mobbed at a polling booth

Superstar Kamal Haasan was mobbed by a sea of fans in Chennai this morning when he arrived to cast his vote. For the uninitiated, his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam is not contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections this time

Dhanush

Dhanush beams at the camera after voting

The actor, who has been in the news for his mutual divorce with Aishwarya Rajinikanth, reached the polling booth this morning. Dhanush beamed at the camera after casting his vote, flaunting ink on his finger

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth displays the election ink on his finger

Megastar Rajinikanth once again inspired his fans to go and vote when he posed with his ink-stained finger after voting in phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Like Haasan, Thalaiva was also mobbed by a crowd at the polling station

Sadhguru

Spiritual teacher and yogic master, Sadhguru took to his official social media handle to share pictures from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He stood behind the electronic voting machine and even posed with the election ink after casting his vote.