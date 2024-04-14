Kamal Haasan hosts filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón along with Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari. See pics

Kamal Haasan, known for his versatility and experimental choices met director Alfonso Cuarón in Chennai. The veteran actor hosted the Mexican filmmaker over lunch. Kamal updated his fans about the same by posting a picture of the same on social media. (Also read: Indian 2 new poster: Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy on Tamil New Year. See pic) Kamal Haasan hosts filmmaker Alfonso Cauron.

Kamal Haasan welcomes Alfonso Cuarón in Chennai

The Indian 2 actor took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures where he was seen welcoming Alfonso. The other guests who attended the special meet were Mani Ratnam, A R Rahman, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Kamal captioned his post as, “Met Mr. Alfonso Cuarón my brethren and an offspring from the same mother “cinema “We spoke cinema ,cinema and more cinema. I shared my joy over lunch along with the seasons mangoes and some of my fraternity Mr.Maniratnam, Mr. A.R.Rahman, Mr.Ravi K Chandran, Mr. Mahendran, Mr. Narayanan, Ms.Aditi Rao Hydari, Mr.Siddharth and Ms.Amritha .“Alfonso meets Banganapalli “quipped Mr.Siddharth. @alfonsocuaron.”

A fan commented, "Alfonso Cuarón (crying and heart emojis)". Another netizen wrote, “Something is cooking (camera emoji).” Aditi reposted the same post with a caption that read, “Thank you Kamal sir and thank you universe! (smiling emoji with heart).”

About Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso's first big-screen project was the Mexican rom-com Sólo con tu pareja. He also directed Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in pivotal characters. Alfonso won the Best Director and Best Film Editing Oscar for Sandra Bullock-George Clooney starrer sci-fi thriller Gravity. He also bagged Academy Awards in Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best International Feature Film category for Roma.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming films

Kamal will next be seen in S Shankar's Indian 2. The movie is set to hit the screens on June 2024. The actor is also collaborating with Mani Ratnam on Thug Life. The veteran also plays a crucial role in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi action-saga Kalki 2898 AD.

