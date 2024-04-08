Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth file for divorce after 18 years of marriage: Report

Over two years after announcing their separation, actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce. As per an India Today report, the duo filed for divorce at the Chennai family court recently. (Also Read | Exclusive: No chance of reconciliation between Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth) Dhanush and Aishwaryaa left their fans in despair when they announced their separation.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa file for divorce

India Today, citing its sources, reported that they have filed the petition under Section 13 B--divorce by mutual consent. Their case will be heard soon. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have been living separately for the past two years.

They announced separation in 2022 with a note

They announced their decision to part ways in January 2022. Dhanush shared in a note on X (previously Twitter), "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

About Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's life

Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!" Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, daughter of veteran actor Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. After the announcement of their separation, they were seen at their sons school events.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's films

After their separation, Aishwaryaa made her directorial comeback with Lal Salaam. It featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller which streamed on Prime Video on February 9. He is all set to step into the shoes of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic. It will be directed by Arun Matheswaran.

