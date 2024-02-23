Shah Rukh Khan sets the stage on fire with Jhoome Jo Pathaan performance at WPL 2024 opening ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan gave a rocking performance at the Women's Premier League 2024. The star grooved to his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru; and the videos of his performance were shared by fan pages of the actor on X. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra in one frame. See pic) Shah Rukh Khan at the opening ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan performs at WPL 2024

Shah Rukh, dressed in a black outfit, began his performance with “Agar party Pathaan ke ghar pe rakoge, toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh ayega hi. Nachega, nachaayga aur jhoomega (If you party at the house of Pathaan then of course he will be there to welcome the guests. He will dance and make you dance)!”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The next moment, Shah Rukh put the mic down and proceeded to groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan, with several dancers on stage. Shah Rukh's energetic performance drew loud cheers from the audience.

More details

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh was also seen with Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra in a special picture. He was also seen interacting with Meg Lanning and doing his trademark arms-wide-open pose. He also met Sourav Ganguly.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently awarded in the Best Actor category at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024 for his performance in Jawan. In his acceptance speech he expressed his gratitude to the jury and shared that he hadn't received the Best Actor Award in a long time so he wondered whether he would ever win it again.

Fans saw Shah Rukh Khan last in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. He was also seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan. Both the film turned out to be box office blockbusters.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place