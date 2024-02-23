 SRK, Varun, Shahid, Tiger, Sidharth come together in one frame. See pic | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra in one frame. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra in one frame. See pic

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 23, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra will perform at the Women's Premiere League opening.

We have not seen such a round up of the biggest Bollywood stars in one frame in a long time. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra all came together for a special picture, while rehearsing for the Women's Premiere League opening. Kartik Aaryan was part of the team-up too. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Sourav Ganguly, teaches MI youngster 'bade bade desho mein...' before WPL opening ceremony)

Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan at the WPL opening rehearsals.
Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan at the WPL opening rehearsals.

A photo clicked at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru shows the actors as they prepped for their performances. The WPL opening was scheduled for Friday evening. Shah Rukh danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Ramaiya Vastavaiyaa from Jawan. He also met Sourav Ganguly and taught his iconic arms-wide-open pose to players.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They all are looking good I really miss multi starcast movies when top 2,3 actors work together in a movie now it's pretty Rare
byu/Dazzling_Complex5897 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fans of the actors were excited to see them together. A picture was also shared on Reddit with the original poster hoping to see all of them in a multi-starrer movie someday. Others weren't too hopeful that it could ever happen. “At least 3 are too insecure and won’t do that. And at least two of them other won’t work anymore because of past stories at set behaviour,” read a Reddit comment. "

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. He has not announced his next project yet but reports suggest that he will be seen with his daughter Suhana in an action film titled King.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa with Kriti Sanon. His next release will be Deva. Varun Dhawan's last release was Bawaal. He will be seen now in Baby John and Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on April 9. It also stars Akshay Kumar. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Yodha, releasing on March 15. Kartik Aaryan has Chandu Champion, Aashiqui 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline.

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On