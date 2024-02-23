Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra in one frame. See pic

We have not seen such a round up of the biggest Bollywood stars in one frame in a long time. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra all came together for a special picture, while rehearsing for the Women's Premiere League opening. Kartik Aaryan was part of the team-up too. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Sourav Ganguly, teaches MI youngster 'bade bade desho mein...' before WPL opening ceremony) Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan at the WPL opening rehearsals.

A photo clicked at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru shows the actors as they prepped for their performances. The WPL opening was scheduled for Friday evening. Shah Rukh danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Ramaiya Vastavaiyaa from Jawan. He also met Sourav Ganguly and taught his iconic arms-wide-open pose to players.

Fans of the actors were excited to see them together. A picture was also shared on Reddit with the original poster hoping to see all of them in a multi-starrer movie someday. Others weren't too hopeful that it could ever happen. “At least 3 are too insecure and won’t do that. And at least two of them other won’t work anymore because of past stories at set behaviour,” read a Reddit comment. "

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. He has not announced his next project yet but reports suggest that he will be seen with his daughter Suhana in an action film titled King.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa with Kriti Sanon. His next release will be Deva. Varun Dhawan's last release was Bawaal. He will be seen now in Baby John and Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on April 9. It also stars Akshay Kumar. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Yodha, releasing on March 15. Kartik Aaryan has Chandu Champion, Aashiqui 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline.