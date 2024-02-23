Shahrukh Khan reunites with Sourav Ganguly, teaches MI youngster 'bade bade desho mein...' ahead of WPL opening ceremony

Shahrukh Khan is set to enthrall the audience during his performance at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League on Friday, but on the eve of the season opener, the Bollywood superstar spent time with player of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, social media handles of both DC and MI captured some of the incredible moments SRK and some of the players were part of. Shahrukh Khan was everywhere on Wednesday. (WPL-MI-DC)

The most standout of them all was Shahrukh striking his iconic arm spread post with none other than former Australia cricketer and current captain of DC, Meg Lanning. Ever the charmer, Shahrukh stood next to Lanning and spread his arm out as the skipper followed suit and nailed the post quite brilliantly.

That wasn't all. As Shahrukh moved to the MI camp, he hugged and greeted their players and taught Issy Wong his famous line from his cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The King of Bollywood also ensured that he met every single player, greeted them and struck a chord, leaving the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Shafali Varma and Pooja Vastrakar starstruck.

Watch it yourself:

Shahrukh reunites with Ganguly

Shahrukh even met his old friend Sourav Ganguly as a heartwarming video of the two hugging each other was throwback to the old days. Ganguly was the captain of SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders in the first two editions of the IPL way back in 2008 and 2009, and even though Sourav went on to play for a different franchise, a feeling of warmth has always existed between the two legends.

Shahrukh, along with Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan are set to dazzle in the opening ceremony of the second season of the WPL. On Thursday evening, Shahrukh was seen practicing his hook step 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on stage as the speakers played the song on full volume.