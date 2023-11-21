Dunki first song Lutt Putt Gaya out tomorrow, Shah Rukh Khan shares sneak peek at crazy lyrics

Red Chillies Entertainment and Shah Rukh Khan have shared a fresh poster for Dunki. It announces that the film's first song, Lutt Putt Gaya will be released on Wednesday, November 22. (Also read: Can you guess title of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first film together? It is so perfect) Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will be seen together in Lutt Putt Gaya.

Dunki first song out on Wednesday

The poster shows Taapsee Pannu's Manu leading Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy by hand as a happy crowd of Punjabis follow them. They are wearing flags of the United Kingdom or holding flags of Canada. A flag of UAE is also spotted on the left-hand corner.

Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga, Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga, Main toh gaya…Lutt Putt Gaya. 30 days to the journey of Love….#Dunki. #DunkiDrop2 - #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow.”

Fans of the actor were excited for the song. “Waiting for this chartbuster,” wrote a fan. “SRK + Arijit Singh + Pritam combo again. This song is gonna be a banger, cannot wait,” commented another. “Me waiting for this tweet for the whole day,” wrote another.

Dunki drop 1

A short glimpse of the song was also seen in the Dunki Drop 1, which was a short teaser of the film that released last month. Sharing it, Shah Rukh had written, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

About Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The film marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail