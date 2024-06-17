Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan smiles and waves to paparazzi after attending Sohail Khan’s son's birthday party

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan stepped out on Sunday evening to attend a friend's birthday bash. Several pictures and videos of AbRam outside a Mumbai restaurant emerged on social media platforms. The birthday party was of Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's younger son, Yohan Khan. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan talked about AbRam Khan's weird accent at 3) AbRam Khan with his friends in Mumbai.

AbRam shyly smiles, waves at paparazzi

In a video, AbRam was seen exiting the restaurant with Yohan. They were also accompanied by Amrita Arora's son. After getting inside the car, AbRam looked outside, smiled at the paparazzi and also waved at them. He then started talking and laughing with his friends.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Who else attended the bash

For the party, AbRam wore a printed black T-shirt, shorts and shoes. Apart from them, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan, as well as Sohail's and Seema's elder son Nirvaan Khan, were also part of the bash. Both of them twinned in black T-shirts and denims.

AbRam celebrated his 11th birthday recently

AbRam attended the bash just a few weeks after he celebrated his 11th birthday. He was recently seen at the IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He attended the match with his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and siblings--Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

More about AbRam

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child, AbRam, in 2013. AbRam is often seen accompanying Shah Rukh when he steps out of home. When the actor greets fans outside his home, Mannat, AbRam is seen beside him too.

What Shah Rukh has said about AbRam

Shah Rukh has gushed about his son in interviews as well. When asked about the little one’s inclination towards films, the actor told Mumbai Mirror earlier, “AbRam, I don’t know, he’s good-looking enough to be a rockstar.”

During a special The Kapil Sharma Show held in Delhi in 2016, host Kapil Sharma asked guest Shah Rukh Khan about AbRam and what demands he makes as a three-year-old. Shah Rukh then replied that he didn't ask for anything as he was too innocent.

He had further said, "Wo itna confused hai kyunki humare ghar mein sab marathi bolte hain. Hum Dilli wali bhasha bolte hain. Kujh log, bete jo hain angrezi bolte hain. Aur unki jo nanny hai na wo Malyalam bolti hain. To un becharo ka jo hai, jab baat karte hain to itni ajeeb tarah se baat karte hain, 'Papa papa this is very heavy'. Aadha South Indian hai, aadha Marathi accent hai. wo truly patriotic all-India child hai wo. Sari bhashao mein baat karta hai wo (He is so confused because everyone speaks Marathi at my home. We speak in Delhi language. Some people, like my son Aryan, speak English, and their nanny speaks Malayalam. So the poor kid talks in a weird accent which is half South Indian, half Marathi. He is truly a patriotic all-India child, talks in all languages."