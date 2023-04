When Shah Rukh Khan talked about AbRam Khan's weird accent at 3: Wo itna confused hai kyunki…

Shah Rukh Khan once talked about his youngest child AbRam Khan and his weird ‘all-India’ accent since different people talk in different languages at his home. The actor has three kids with wife Gauri Khan – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. Their third child was born via surrogacy in 2013. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri, AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan in unseen photos AbRam Khan recently featured in the Shah Rukh Khan's coffee table book.

During a special The Kapil Sharma Show held in Delhi in 2016, host Kapil Sharma had asked guest Shah Rukh Khan about AbRam and what demands he makes as a three-year-old. Shah Rukh had then replied that he doesn't ask for anything as he was too innocent.

He had further said, "Wo itna confused hai kyunki humare ghar mein sab marathi bolte hain. Hum Dilli wali bhasha bolte hain. Kujh log, bete jo hain angrezi bolte hain. Aur unki jo nanny hai na wo Malyalam bolti hain. To un becharo ka jo hai, jab baat karte hain to itni ajeeb tarah se baat karte hain, 'Papa papa this is very heavy'. Aadha South Indian hai, aadha Marathi accent hai. wo truly patriotic all-India child hai wo. Sari bhashao mein baat karta hai wo (He is so confused because everyone speaks marathi at my home. We speak in Delhi language. Some people like my son Aryan speaks English, and their nanny speaks Malayalam. So the poor kid talks in a weird accent which is half South Indian, half Marathi. He is truly a patriotic all-India child, talks in all languages."

Kapil had advised him, “Par meri request hai bhai poore Hindustan ki taraf se. Aapka beta bahut hi pyara hai AbRam but aap usko Hindi zarur sikhaiyega. Proper South Indian sikhgya to kaisa lagega Shah Rukh Khan ka beta (But I request you on behalf of the entire country to please teach him Hindi. How will it look to see Shah Rukh Khan's son speaking proper South Indian language).”

AbRam was a paparazzi favourite in his younger days. He also used to accompany Shah Rukh to events and IPL matches.

