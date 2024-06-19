From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Taapsee Pannu: 8 actors who played older roles on big screen

Kartik Aaryan's recent portrayal in Chandu Champion showcases his versatility, particularly his portrayal of an elderly character, which has not gone unnoticed. Let's revisit a few beloved stars who have played older roles. A few left a lasting impact on audiences with their remarkable performances, others, not so much. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan on living with ‘outsider' tag: It is going to stay with me, and I am okay with it) Amitabh Bachchan had double roles in Sooryavansham and Shah Rukh Khan played a much older man in Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan as Veer in Veer Zaara.

In Veer Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan's transformation into an elderly man is striking. He embodies Veer's years of waiting and longing through expert make-up and nuanced performance. His portrayal captures the character's enduring love and resilience, adding depth to the romantic saga and showcasing Khan's versatility as an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

In Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of his most celebrated performances, portraying the tumultuous life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Kapoor skillfully embodied Dutt's journey from his youthful exuberance to his battles with addiction and legal troubles in later years. His performance highlighted Dutt's complexity, resilience, and vulnerability, making Sanju a remarkable achievement in Kapoor's career and a captivating cinematic portrayal.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan in Bharat.

In Bharat, Salman Khan masterfully portrays a man aged from his 20s to 70s. The drama spans several decades, with Khan reviving his boyish charm for the character's younger years and transitioning to a convincing salt-and-pepper look for the later years.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh.

In Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar portray the inspiring true story of India's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Despite being much younger, both actors took on elderly characters through nuanced performances even as their makeup and prosthetics did not get much love from audience.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara.

In Veer Zaara, Preity Zinta delivers a captivating portrayal of Zaara, a Pakistani woman torn between love and duty. With poignant authenticity, Zinta captures Zaara’s emotional journey, showcasing her strength, vulnerability, and enduring love. As the story unfolds over two decades, Zinta skillfully depicts Zaara's growth from her early 20s to her 40s, reflecting the deep bond she shares with Veer.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan in Guru.

In Guru, Abhishek Bachchan impressively portrays Gurukant Desai, a young man with big dreams who evolves into a seasoned entrepreneur. Despite being younger, Bachchan convincingly ages along with his character, depicting the wisdom and determination gained through years of struggle and success, adding depth to the inspiring storyline.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham.

In Suryavansham, Amitabh Bachchan portrays Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, an elder statesman grappling with family dynamics and legacy. Bachchan's portrayal exudes wisdom and authority, enriching the narrative with his seasoned presence. Despite playing an older character, his performance remains a commanding force.