HT interview | Kartik Aaryan on living with ‘outsider' tag: It is going to stay with me, and I am okay with it

It's been 13 years since actor Kartik Aaryan walked into Bollywood with no strings attached with the filmy industry, and proved his worth as an actor and at the box office. However, the tag of being an outsider continues to stay with the actor and he doesn't mind that. (Also read: Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan on conversation over star fee, overhead costs: It's a healthy discussion) Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion.

He says he knows that he might not get a second chance, which is what keeps him motivated to push himself harder.

Kartik made his debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and went on to cement his position in the industry through projects such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Now, he is awaiting the release of his film Chandu Champion.

On the outsider tag

Kartik had no connections in the industry when he started his journey, and has come a long way. The actor admits that he is grateful about coming this far, and will never forget from where he started.

Opening up about the ‘outsider’ tag staying with him till date, he tells us, “It is what it is”.

“When I started my journey in Bollywood, I didn’t know anyone here. And the way it is going on till date, things are the same. Everything's the same for me. Some Fridays are successful and some are not. But the fact remains that I have never been an insider,” he adds.

He knows that he came into the tinsel town from the “outside world”, as he admits, “It is a mindset which is going to stay with me. Till date, I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also. This is the echo that keeps on going in my mind. Ke kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye".

“Maybe, somewhere down the line, I (know that I) don't have any other backup. I don't have anywhere else to go, and I might not get a second or a third chance. This is the fear that is constant in my head,” he says.

According to Kartik, his journey in Bollywood has been an open book, and everybody has witnessed it, be it the lows or the highs.

“That’s the reason people also keep on asking me about being an outsider. I am proud of that journey, and that's the reason I'm more vocal about it. And it is a good thing. Whoever has made it on his own, should be really proud of it,” he shares with pride.

On not taking success for granted

Today, he has proved his worth at the box office by churning out hits and has turned out to be a bankable star. But he doesn’t get attached to the success coming his way.

“You cannot take success for granted. In fact, sometimes I even hesitate to say the term ‘success’... You may call it superstition, or nazar lag jaati hai…. I'm just doing my job. I hope people continue to show their love and their interest in what I'm doing. I will keep on doing work like the way I've been doing it and won't get attached to flops or hits,” he stresses.

On his next Chandu Champion

Now, he is looking forward to the release of the Kabir Khan directorial, Chandu Champion.

“Working on the film has been very satisfying. The experience of playing Murlikant Petkar was difficult, but a very enjoyable process where I was creatively satisfied. Getting a film like this is a rare opportunity… I was just so happy that I got to do the project. Despite the pain, injuries and sacrifices, I had a great time,” Kartik shares while beaming with joy that the film is ready to release on the big screen.

Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Kartik will be seen bringing the life of Murlikant in Chandu, for which he underwent a major physical transformation. The film is slated to release on June 14. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.