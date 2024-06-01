June 2024 upcoming movies: Kalki 2898 AD, Chandu Champion, Maharaj, A Quiet Place Day One, Blackout and more

May 2024 saw the release of several films. As we step into June, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Chandu Champion, Maharaj, A Quiet Place: Day One and Inside Out 2, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in June 2024. (Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' sidekick Bujji's ‘body’ introduced with new teaser at an event. Watch) (L-R) Stills from Maharaj, Chandu Champion and Kalki 2898 AD.

1) Kalki 2898 AD

After getting postponed several times, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD will release in theatres on June 27. The much-awaited film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The movie is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. The multilingual magnum opus was greenlit as Project K in 2020.

2) Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary and inspiring real-life journey of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik Aaryan will portray the character of Chandu. The film delves deep into Chandu's life, showing the eponymous character at various ages and stages, including dreams of being a village champion, entering the Indian Army, succeeding in athletics, and being shot during the 1965 war. Chandu Champion is scheduled to hit theatres on June 14.

3) Maharaj

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will mark his film debut with Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. In the film, Junaid plays a journalist. Apart from Junaid, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. Maharaj has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Entertainment banner. The film is set in 1862, a time when there were only three universities in India. Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform. The film showcases Karsandas Mulji's acts of bravery. Based on the libel case, the film will release on June 14 on Netflix.

4) Blackout

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, Blackout is touted as a crime thriller comedy that delves into the depths of human nature and the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. It stars Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari, Blackout is slated to stream on JioCinema from June 7.

5) Ishq Vishk Rebound

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan (debut), Naila Grrewal and Jibraan Khan. The film revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships. It is all set to release in theatres on June 21. Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk.

6) Munjya

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the upcoming horror-comedy stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. The film, which will release in theatres on June 7, revolves around Munjya, a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

7) Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys: Ride or Die will release in theatres across India on June 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth chapter of Smith and Lawrence's Bad Boys franchise. It sees the two actors reprising their roles as Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene 'Mike' Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett. Filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who made the franchise's previous entry, 2020's Bad Boys for Life, have also directed the fourth part. It will also feature Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith ​​with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

8) Watchers

Written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, it is a supernatural horror movie. Produced by M Night Shyamalan, the film is based on the novel of the same name by AM Shine. In Watchers, 28-year-old artist Mina (Dakota Fanning) gets stranded in Ireland's untouched and expansive forest. After finally finding shelter, she gets trapped in a room alongside three strangers. It has a glass wall, and an electric light activates at nightfall. They are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures every night. Apart from Dakota, the film stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouéré.

9) Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2, by Disney and Pixar, introduces a new set of emotions into Riley’s world, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). As headquarters undergo a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust aren’t sure how to feel. The voice cast includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

10) A Quiet Place: Day One

Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, is about the day the world went quiet. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. Michael wrote the screenplay from a story co-developed with John Krasinski. The prequel film marks the first entry in the horror/sci-fi franchise without John in the director’s chair, though he returns as a producer. A Quiet Place, released in 2018, and its sequel, A Quiet Place: Part II, hit the theatres in May 2021.