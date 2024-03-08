Inside Out 2 trailer: Anxiety, boredom, embarrassment are the new emotions for teenage Riley. Watch

Disney and Pixar have finally unveiled the trailer of Inside Out 2, and there are quite a few emotions in store! All the old emotions are still there- Joy, Sadness, Anger, Envy and Disgust teaming up to navigate Riley as she grows up. But this time, there's entry of new emotions as Riley becomes a teenager. (Also read: Inside Out 2 teaser: Anxiety joins the party as Riley turns 13; Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger aren't thrilled) Inside Out 2 releases in theatres this June.

About the trailer

The trailer of the sequel of the Oscar-winning film informs in the beginning that “Our little girl is growing up so fast, and things couldn’t be better," and we see Riley celebrate her 13th birthday. What's next? There's arrival of a new emotion in the form of Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke). That's not all, as Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) also arrive as a whole.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Soon, the original emotions find themselves bottled up in a corner, as Riley begins high school is a bundle of contradictions with so many new people and experiences each day. They are now the ‘suppressed emotions’. Anxiety even says, "Riley's life requires more sophisticated emotions than all of you!" How these emotions find their way out is the real deal.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer of Inside Out 2 and added to the comments. One said, “This is the perfect representation of a teen going through puberty. the fact that their emotions are all over the place (literally) as well as their emotions being bottled up, causing them to feel more anxiety, and depression, rather than their usual self.” Another said, “I love how they added a new set of characters, but still kept the old characters.” A comment also read, “Embarrassment is just a big softie and I love him...” “If done right this movie could actually help so many people with their emotions and I'm all here for it. Pixar, you better do this right!” read another comment.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters in June 14.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place