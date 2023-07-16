Satyaprem Ki Katha is a love story from the point of view of a feminist husband: Director

Director Sameer Vidhwans has responded to the criticism of Satyaprem Ki Katha over the fact that the film tells the story from the man's perspective, and not the woman. He has said it was a deliberate move to make the "feminist husband" the main voice in the narrative as he believes feminism will achieve its objective when the men change. (Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha remains stable at ₹2 crore, collects total ₹70 crore) Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Supriya Pathak in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunited for the second time onscreen for Sameer's Satyaprem Ki Katha, which hit theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the film features Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak as Kartik's parents and Shikha Talsania plays his sister. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav in an important role.

Feminist husband's POV

Asked about missing the woman's point of view in his Bollywood debut, Sameer told India Today in an interview, "Yes, the story is from Sattu’s point of view because, from the first scene, this story revolves around him and his relationship with Katha. We have seen many films on this subject but our writer Karan Sharma’s idea was to show a love story from the point of view of a feminist husband. The conscious decision was taken because, honestly, I feel feminism can truly attain its objective when men in society change."

The 'supportive hero'

He added, "We wanted to show the story of a man who is a loser in the eyes of society but is here to be a good and supportive husband, and perhaps that’s his goal. That’s why Sattu says that he will always be a ‘supportive hero’ for Katha and her fight to attain self-respect. Hence, we showed it from his POV."

Satyaprem Ki Katha at BO

Satyaprem Ki Katha crossed the ₹100-crore-mark globally, the producers said earlier this week. A press statement said: “With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected ₹2 crore on Sunday making its India total amount to ₹68.06 crore nett, and has crossed the mark of ₹100 crore worldwide.”

