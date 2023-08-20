News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kirron Kher calls Veer Zaara one of her 'personal favourites’, remembers film's director Yash Chopra

Kirron Kher calls Veer Zaara one of her 'personal favourites’, remembers film's director Yash Chopra

ANI |
Aug 20, 2023 07:33 AM IST

Veer-Zaara is a romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

Veteran actor Kirron Kher recalled working with late filmmaker Yash Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer romantic drama film Veer Zaara on the reality show India’s Got Talent. The actor is one of the judges along with Shilpa Shetty and Badshah on the show. (Also Read | Seeing an old Shah Rukh Khan in Veer Zaara was awkward, says Rani Mukerji)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher in a still from Veer Zaara.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher in a still from Veer Zaara.

Kirron went down memory lane after looking at the performance by Farhan Sabir and orchestra on the qawwali, Aaya Tere Dar Par from the movie, Veer Zaara. She said, “It was incredibly beautiful. This qawwali is from my film Veer Zaara, and it deeply touched my heart.”

The actor also said, "It brought back memories of Yash Chopra ji, and this particular film holds a special place in my heart as it is one of my personal favourites among all of his filmography.”

Veer-Zaara is a romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. It also featured Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

The movie revolves around an emotional love story of Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, played by Shah Rukh and Zaara Hayaat Khan, daughter of a Pakistani politician, essayed by Preity. The film was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie and music.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out