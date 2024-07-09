Why Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have been absent from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Shah Rukh Khan and the Ambanis share a very dear bond. Apart from being a close friend to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the superstar is their son Anant Ambani’s godfather. This is a major reason why King Khan and his family are always an integral part of events hosted by the Ambanis. Take Anant and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat for example. Shah Rukh was joined by his wife Gauri Khan. Their children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were also in attendance. He even performed on stage, making it a night to remember before grooving with the bride-to-be and Akon. So why has the Bollywood superstar been absent from pre-wedding functions held in the first week of July? Shah Rukh and Suhana in New York

So far the Ambani-Merchant family have hosted a Mameru ceremony, a sangeet ceremony, a glitzy garba night organised by Kokilaben Ambani, Anant and Radhika’s haldi ceremony and a Graha Shanti Puja this month. The big wedding, better known as the Shubh Vivah, is on July 12 followed by the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony and the Mangal Utsav wedding reception. Salman Khan joined Anant for a special performance on the sangeet, while Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Akash Ambani set the stage on fire with their smooth moves. But all week, SRK was nowhere to be seen. Well, a picture of the actor and his daughter Suhana has now surfaced on social media, revealing that they are in New York.

Shah Rukh and Suhana were snapped at what looks like a billing counter of a store. Some internet users are claiming that they were spotted in a cafe. While Suhana was dressed in a floral number, her star daddy looked casual yet cool in a baseball cap with his hair in a ponytail. So there we have it. The superstar and his daughter gave the pre-wedding festivities a miss because they are out of the country. But hopefully, they will return for Anant and Radhika’s wedding this week.

A few days ago, Suhana was snapped in London partying with her rumoured beau and The Archies (2023) co-star Agastya Nanda. Reports suggested that the star kid and SRK were in the city to shoot King, their first film together.