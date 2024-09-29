Vicky Kaushal shares emotional post after hosting IIFA 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I lived many dreams!’

Gratitude note

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Vicky on Sunday took to social media to pen a heartfelt note, expressing his admiration for the superstar. He also posted some candid moments with Shah Rukh on stage.

“From growing up watching him create magic with his hosting and performances on stage… to last night, sharing the stage and being part of the same magic… I lived many dreams! Thank you @iamsrk Sir. There’s no one like you, there never will be,” he wrote alongside the pictures.

Since sharing his dream-come-true moment with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024, Vicky Kaushal's post has generated immense excitement. His comment section has been inundated with heartfelt messages from fans and well-wishers.

“2 favourites,” read one comment, with another reading, “Always humble man respect”. One user wrote, “Both are looking handsome”, with another sharing, “You Deserve it... our SUPERSTAR”. “It was magical and so full of everything love,” posted one.

SRK and Vicky at IIFA

Apart from hosting, Vicky and Shah Rukh performed on many songs. They danced to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, with Shah Rukh taking on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role and Vicky playing Allu Arjun. Vicky and Shah Rukh also grooved to Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

They wrapped up the party with a performance set to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's revamped version from Vicky's movie Bad Newz. And it was Shah Rukh who stole the spotlight.

At the end of the night, Shah Rukh took home the Best Actor trophy for Jawan. Vicky also starred with him last year in Dunki.