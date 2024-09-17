Menu Explore
Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari reacts to poor box office performance of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri film

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Sep 17, 2024 06:35 AM IST

Bad Newz starred Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. It was a comedy of errors and released in cinemas on July 16. It's now streaming on Prime Video.

Bad Newz collected 64.51 crore at the box office in India, as per Sacnilk. The director of the film, Anand Tiwari, spoke to India Today about the poor box office performance of the romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He said that he ‘never expected any numbers’ with the film in the first place. (Also read: Bad Newz box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film witnesses growth despite Deadpool & Wolverine's release)

Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk star in the poster of Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz.
Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk star in the poster of Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz.

What the director said

Anand Tiwari said, “I never expected any numbers. I don't have it in me to play this number game. There are other people more qualified than me who can do it. All I wanted was for the audience to love the film because we made it out of love ourselves. To get that kind of love, and people resonating with the songs, dance, and the comedy, that's just great for me.”

More details

Bad Newz revolves around Triptii Dimri's character Saloni Bagga, who has the rare medical condition of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother but from different biological fathers.

The characters of Vicky and Ammy Virk, Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Singh, compete against each other to prove who is the best father for the children and the deserving person to win Saloni's heart. Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, the film also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bad Newz is plagued with stereotypes that you wish had taken a backseat by now – Punjabis loving rajma chawal, mumma's boys being careless husbands, women choosing career over marriage, and the list goes on.

Bad Newz was made available to stream on Prime Video India last Friday.

