Bad Newz box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film witnesses growth despite Deadpool & Wolverine's release

Bad Newz box office collection day 9: The film has been doing well at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film will soon enter the ₹50 crore club. Directed by Anand Tiwari, it released on July 19. Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles.

Bad Newz India box office

In week one, the film earned ₹42.85 crore. On day 8, it collected ₹2.15 crore. On day 9 (second Saturday), the film earned ₹3.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹48.25 crore. Bad Newz had an overall 29.90% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

About Bad Newz

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film's plot revolves around Triptii Dimri's character Saloni Bagga, who has the rare medical condition of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother but from different biological fathers.

The characters of Vicky and Ammy Virk, Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Singh, compete against each other to prove who is the best father for the children and the deserving person to win Saloni's heart.

More about Bad Newz

Bad Newz has already crossed the ₹70 crore mark at the global box office. It has made over ₹78.30 crore worldwide. Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, the film also stars Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role. The film has cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

Bad Newz review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Bad Newz is plagued with stereotypes that you wish had taken a backseat by now – Punjabis loving rajma chawal, mumma's boys being careless husbands, women choosing career over marriage, and the list goes on. While comedy isn't really the high point of this film, I liked how the makers have cleverly weaved in some fabulous meta jokes that stand out. The reference to Dimri as Bhabhi 2 and ‘National Crush,’ a scene where Gurbir tells Akhil to not behave like Vicky Sandhu from Manmarziyaan, or another scene where Kaushal stops Virk from throwing a photo of Katrina Kaif saying, 'Iske liye toh tujhe meri laash se guzarna hoga' (you'll have to go over my dead body) – these are well incorporated in the script.”