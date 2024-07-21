Vicky Kaushal pays surprise visit to late night show of Bad Newz in Mumbai, sings Tauba Tauba with audience. Watch

Vicky surprises audience

Vicky took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share a video from Saturday night, when he visited a cinema hall where his film Bad Newz was playing. He can be seen wearing a white kurta and folding his hands to show grattitude to the audience who turned up for the late night show despite the heavy downpour in Mumbai. The viral end-credit song, Tauba Tauba, plays on the big screen as Vicky sings it with the theatre audience, who also capture the moment on their phones.

Vicky is seen saying that it's quite late so he should leave now. When fans request selfies, he jokes that he'd stay back till 4 am to oblige them. A senior member of the audience then requests Vicky for a picture. Vicky hugs him respectfully and poses for the picture. Vicky captioned the post, “The city’s been put on alert due to rains and you guys still turn up and make it a HOUSEFULL show! Thank you for making this weekend a joyous one for the team of #BadNewz… we hope we have succeeded in doing the same for you. Only gratitude for all the love pouring in. Pyaar aapka sach mein #TaubaTauba hai. Love you all!”

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz, starring Vicky, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has amassed ₹19.17 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said on Sunday.

The film, which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, is directed by Anand Tiwari, best known for his 2018 directorial debut movie Love Per Square Foot. It collected ₹8.62 crore on its opening day and on day two, the film raked in ₹10.55 crore in net box office collection.

Bad Newz is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar. Dharma Productions, the banner owned by Johar, shared the film's two-day collection on its social media handles.

"The entertainer of the season is here! There is no ‘compro’ in your love for it!" the studio posted on Instagram along with a poster which stated that the film earned ₹19.17 crore in two days," it stated.

Bad Newz is described as a "rare comedy film inspired by true events" about heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twin children have the same mother, but different biological fathers. The film also features actor Neha Dhupia in a pivotal role.