Bad Newz box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri film earns 18 crore so far

Bad Newz box office collection day 2: The film, directed by Anand Tiwari, has been doing well in India. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹10 crore on Saturday. Bad Newz hit the theatres on Friday. (Also Read | Bad Newz movie review: Vicky Kaushal's swag salvages predictable rom-com; Triptii Dimri is only hot, not happening) Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in a still from Bad Newz.

Bad Newz India box office

The film earned ₹8.3 crore on day one. On day two, it earned ₹9.75 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹18.05 crore. Bad Newz takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation.

Bad Newz review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Bad Newzz is plagued with stereotypes that you wish had taken a backseat by now – Punjabis loving rajma chawal, mumma's boys being careless husbands, women choosing career over marriage, and the list goes on. While comedy isn't really the high point of this film, I liked how the makers have cleverly weaved in some fabulous meta jokes that stand out. The reference to Dimri as Bhabhi 2 and ‘National Crush,’ a scene where Gurbir tells Akhil to not behave like Vicky Sandhu from Manmarziyaan, or another scene where Kaushal stops Virk from throwing a photo of Katrina Kaif saying, 'Iske liye toh tujhe meri laash se guzarna hoga' (you'll have to go over my dead body) – these are well incorporated in the script."

About Bad Newz

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in lead roles. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The comedy-drama also has special cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.