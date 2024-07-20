Bad Newz box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri film performs well, opens at nearly 9 crore

Bad Newz box office collection day 1: The Anand Tiwari-directed film had a decent opening in theatres across India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹9 crore on Friday. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. (Also Read | Bad Newz movie review: Vicky Kaushal's swag salvages predictable rom-com; Triptii Dimri is only hot, not happening) Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Bad Newz.

Bad Newz India box office

According to the report, Bad Newz earned around ₹8.50 crore nett in India on the first day, as per early estimates. Bad Newz had an overall 22.83% Hindi occupancy on Friday. This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation.

Bad Newz review

The Hindustan Review of the film read, "Bad Newzz is plagued with stereotypes that you wish had taken a backseat by now – Punjabis loving rajma chawal, mumma's boys being careless husbands, women choosing career over marriage, and the list goes on. While comedy isn't really the high point of this film, I liked how the makers have cleverly weaved in some fabulous meta jokes that stand out. The reference to Dimri as Bhabhi 2 and ‘National Crush,’ a scene where Gurbir tells Akhil to not behave like Vicky Sandhu from Manmarziyaan, or another scene where Kaushal stops Virk from throwing a photo of Katrina Kaif saying, 'Iske liye toh tujhe meri laash se guzarna hoga' (you'll have to go over my dead body) – these are well incorporated in the script."

About Bad Newz

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia. The comedy drama also has special cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Katrina reviews Bad Newz

On Thursday night, the makers of the film organised a special screening of the movie for the members of the film fraternity. Vicky attended the screening with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif. Later, she reviewed the film on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing the poster of the film, Katrina wrote, "And it's hereeee... just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry..... @vickykaushal09 u always amaze me with your ease and the joy u bring on screen @ammyvirk Just loved you in every scene @tripti dimri you are just (used star eyed emoji) Congratulations to@bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar."