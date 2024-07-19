Katrina Kaif reviews Bad Newz, says she is amazed at Vicky Kaushal's performance

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are known for setting couple goals by always being supportive of each other's works. The actor couple not only shares affectionate pictures and reels but also admires each other's projects. Recently, Katrina praised her husband, as well as his co-stars Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, while reviewing Bad Newz on her Instagram stories. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can't stop smiling at each other as they attend Bad Newz screening. Watch) Katrina Kaif reviewed Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz and praised his performance.

Katrina Kaif heaps praise on Amy Virk, Triptii Dimri

Katrina took to her handle and wrote, “And it's here….just too much fun this was, Bromance gets a new meaning with the Punjabi boys, effortless timing and chemistry…@vickykaushal09 is (three fire emojis) you always amaze me with your ease and the joy you bring on-screen @amyvirkofficial loved you @triptiidimri you are just (star-shaped-eye emoji) congratulations to @bindraamritpal @anandtiwari @karanjohar.”

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and actor-standup comedian Kusha Kapila also praised the movie.

Katrina Kaif was impressed by Vicky Kaushal's performance in Bad Newz.

Sunny Kaushal lauds brother Vicky Kaushal

Sunny captioned his post as, “Yaar kya mazaa aa gaya yeh movie dekh ke (what fun watching this movie). The comedy, the drama, the performances…everything is just too good…I havent' laughed this loud in a long time. Congratulations @anandtiwari for this one. (smiling emojis) I have witnessed your passion through the making of this film and the purity in your heart comes through in every frame (heart and smiling emojis) And @amyvirk paaji…tusi taa dhuma paa tiyaan (brother, you created havoc)…new heartthrob in town….loved youn in every frame (smiling emoji) Triptii Dimri you were so fantastic as Saloni..but I would have chosen Harman (laughing emoji) @vickykaushal09…main kya hi bolu? Comedy mein bhi ace kar rha hai ladka (What do I say. The boy is aces in comedy as well, laughing emojis) @bindraamritpal @karanjohar Congratulations guys.” Kusha Kapila also wrote a quirky short review in her Instagram stories and captioned, “Tauba Tauba ye picture full paisa vasool (This movie is worth watching).”

Sunny Kaushal praised Vicky Kaushal's comic timings in Bad Newz.

Kusha Kapila called Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz - paisa vasool.

Triptii Dimri's rumoured beau Sam Merchant reviewed Bad Newz and called it 'thoroughly entertaining'.

Triptii's rumoured boyfriend Sam Mercahnt also reviewed Bad Newz in his Instagram story and wrote, “Great performance…thoroughly entertaining @Tripti_Dimri…Uff!”

Bad Newz released on July 19 and also features Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chadha in crucial roles. The movie is based on a rare medical condition of Heteropaternal superfecundation. Vicky and Amy play fathers to Triptii's twins in the spiritual sequel to Good Newwz (2019).