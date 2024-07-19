Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can't stop smiling at each other as they attend Bad Newz screening. Watch

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended the screening of his new film Bad Newz in Mumbai on Thursday night. Many other celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Neha Dhupia, Lakshya and Wamiqa Gabbi, were also seen. Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk also attended the screening of the film. (Also Read | Bad Newz advance booking: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri film earns over ₹1 crore; sells over 50K tickets) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the Bad Newz screening together.

Vicky, Katrina Kaif stun at Bad Newz screening

For the event, Katrina Kaif wore a white dress, matching blazer, and heels. Vicky was seen in a printed shirt under a black coat, pants, and shoes. Triptii was seen in a white outfit and heels. Ananya Panday wore a black bodycon dress.

More celebs at event

While Rakul Preet was seen in a green dress, Jackky opted for a white shirt and black pants. Karan Johar was dressed in a black ensemble—a T-shirt, jacket, and denims. Neha wore a rust-coloured dress and white boots. Wamiqa Gabbi was seen in a saree. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and their parents also attended the screening.

About Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Anand co-produced Bad Newz with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are also part of Bad Newz.

At a recent Bad Newz promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed the pregnancy rumours about Katrina and termed them as 'speculations.' He had said, “Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh (The good news that you are talking about), we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation.”

He had added, "Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)."