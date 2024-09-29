Shah Rukh Khan recalls ‘tough time’ during Aryan's arrest; asks Vanga for a film like Pushpa: All he said as IIFA host

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was the host on the second day of the IIFA Awards 2024, held in Abu Dhabi. During his time on stage, the actor spoke about the ‘tough time’ he faced while filming his 2023 film Jawan. He also talked about the love story of actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan eats up Vicky Kaushal on IIFA stage with his 26-year-old Mere Mehboob moves, shows who's the OG. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan spoke on a lot of topics at IIFA event.

Shah Rukh, along with his co-hosts Vicky and Karan Johar, also danced to several songs such as Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Shah Rukh and Vicky also shared a fun moment as they danced to the Pushpa song Oo Antava. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black suit. Vicky and Karan Johar also coordinated colours with him.

Here's what Shah Rukh said at IIFA event

1) On facing a tough time

Shah Rukh bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Jawan at IIFA. In his winning speech, the actor said, "Somebody reminded me that money needs to be put into a film. So I want to thank Gauri (Khan). She may be the only wife who's spending more on the husband than the other way around. We were going through a tough time while making Jawan (referring to the Aryan Khan case)."

His elder son, Aryan Khan, was arrested on October 3, 2021, a day after the raid on the Cordelia cruise in Mumbai. A special investigation team (SIT) formed by the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan on May 27 last year, saying he was not part of any larger drug-dealing racket.

2) On why he doesn't dance at weddings

Shah Rukh also explained why he doesn't dance at weddings. He said, "Pehle main damad ki umar ka tha. Ab main sasur ki umar ka ho gaya hu (earlier, I was the son-in-law's age. Now, I'm the father-in-law's age)."

3) On why he lives in a bungalow

Shah Rukh spoke about why he lives in a bungalow and not in an apartment. He said, "Mere upar koi nahi ho sakta (No one can be ablove me)." The actor lives in Mannat, a sea-facing bungalow in the posh Bandra area of Mumbai. His home is estimated to be worth approximately ₹200 crore.

4) On Pushpa

At the event, Shah Rukh asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to get him a South film like Pushpa: The Rise. The film released in 2021 and was a massive hit. Its sequel, Pushpa 2 The Rule, will be released in December this year. The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's last film was Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal (2023).

5) On KGF

Shah Rukh said that if KGF is not played in slow-motion, both "parts will end in less than 45 minutes". KGF: Chapter 1 is a 2018 Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is the first instalment in the KGF series, followed by KGF: Chapter 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Vasishta N Simha, Ramachandra Raju, Archana Jois, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, TS Nagabharana and B Suresha.

6) On Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's love story

Shah Rukh joked about what Katrina Kaif said when he asked about her love story with Vicky. The actor said that Katrina told him, "Pyar andha hota hai (Love is blind)." Katrina and Vicky dated for several years before tying the knot. They got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort in Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, will also be part of the film. He will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20.