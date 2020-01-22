e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan what is the rent for a room in Mannat, gets humble response

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan what is the rent for a room in Mannat, gets humble response

Shah Rukh Khan was asked during an interactive session on Twitter how much it would cost to rent a room in his sprawling sea-facing mansion Mannat.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2020 20:35 IST
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan was at his candid best during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. From his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders to life advice, fans asked the star about a number of things. One Twitter user wanted to know how much it would cost to rent a room in his bungalow Mannat.

The Twitter user, who goes by the handle @iStormbreaker_, asked, “Sir mannat pe ek room rent pe chahiye , kitne ka padega? (Sir, I want to rent a room in Mannat. How much will it cost?) #AskSRK @iamsrk.” “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega (It will take 30 years of hard work),” Shah Rukh replied.

Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter

Mannat is Shah Rukh’s sea-facing bungalow in the posh Bandra area of Mumbai and is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. In an earlier interview with Radio Mirchi, he revealed that it was the most expensive thing he owned.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan recalls his visit to Taj Mahal with first salary: ‘I could only afford a lassi, a bee fell into it but I still drank it’

“Main na Delhi se hoon aur mere paas kabhi ghar nahi tha. Mere maa-baap chal base, toh mujhe ghar ka bada fetish tha, ki mere paas ek bada sa ghar ho. Hum Dilliwale hai, toh humare liye kothi ek normal concept hai. Mumbai mein apartments ka concept hai but Delhi ke andar even if you are not very well to do, sabke paas chhoti-chhoti kothiyaan hoti hai (I am from Delhi and I never owned a house. My parents had passed away, and I really aspired to own a large house of my own. We are Delhiites, and for us, bungalows are the norm. In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not very well off, they still own a small bungalow),” he said.

Shah Rukh revealed that when he first came to Mumbai with his wife Gauri Khan, they lived in a very small apartment, and his mother-in-law would often remark that it was a rather small house. “I had this desire to buy a house. Not for any extravagance but mujhe aisa laga ki Mannat normal si kothi hai, main khareed leta hoon (I felt like Mannat was like a normal bungalow, so I should buy it),” he said, adding that he did not spend too much otherwise, on material things.

