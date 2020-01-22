e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘Should give up IPL deal’: Vaughan asks KKR’s explosive new recruit to skip IPL

‘Should give up IPL deal’: Vaughan asks KKR’s explosive new recruit to skip IPL

He was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the IPL 2020 auction held in Kolkata.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Michael Vaughan
File image of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
         

Young England batsman Tom Banton is one of the most exciting stars in the T20 circuit and has already wowed spectators and pundits with his exploits in England (Somerset) and now in Australia in the ongoing Big Bash League. He was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the IPL 2020 auction held in Kolkata. However, now former England captain Michael Vaughan has asked the England board to withdraw the young star from the upcoming IPL season so that he could play in the County Championship and press claims for England’s Test team.

ALSO READ: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets Big Bash League on fire - Watch

‘If I were in charge I would be on the phone this week to Tom Banton telling him to give up his IPL deal and play the first few weeks of the county season for Somerset because there is a slot available at No 6 in the Test side,’ Vaughan wrote in a column for Telegraph Sport.

‘I have seen enough of Banton to know he is a superstar in the making. I’m not sure a stint in the IPL right now, when he might not get a lot of game time, is what he needs at this stage of his career.

 

‘The IPL can wait. He has plenty of time to go to India. He needs to play four-day cricket and score some early hundreds,’ Vaughan further wrote.

Vaughan seems to be convinced that the young man has enough talent and pedigree to warrant a Test spot and bolster England’s batting order.

‘Then England would have a top order of Rory Burns, Sibley or Crawley, Pope, Root, Stokes, Banton and a keeper at seven, probably Ben Foakes. All of a sudden that looks a pretty decent line up,’ he went on to write.

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
Govt, petitioners spar over stay on CAA; hearing in SC after 4 weeks
Govt, petitioners spar over stay on CAA; hearing in SC after 4 weeks
Trump’s 7 mediation offers show he can’t stay away from Kashmir
Trump’s 7 mediation offers show he can’t stay away from Kashmir
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
UP officials issue birth certificates showing 2 kids to be over 100-yrs-old
UP officials issue birth certificates showing 2 kids to be over 100-yrs-old
Sodomised boy hangs self in hostel, 18-page suicide note reveals details: Cops
Sodomised boy hangs self in hostel, 18-page suicide note reveals details: Cops
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
How to use WhatsApp’s Dark Mode on Android phones right away
How to use WhatsApp’s Dark Mode on Android phones right away
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news