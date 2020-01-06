0,6,6,6,6,6: KKR’s new recruit Tom Banton sets Big Bash League on fire - Watch

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:32 IST

Tom Banton, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, continued his brilliant run of form in the ongoing Big Bash League as he slammed a half century off just 16 deliveries. During the match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder, Banton slammed Arjun Nair for five consecutive sixes in an over as Heat posted a mammoth total of 119/4 in the run-curtailed encounter which was reduced to eight overs per side. With two fours and seven sixes, it was a special innings from the right-handed opener and he scored 56 off 19 deliveries before being dismissed by Chris Tremain.

READ: Talk about me but don’t drag my family: Rohit Sharma

Earlier in the competition, Marcus Stoinis was slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game. The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and penalised AUD 7,500 (USD 5,200).

“I got caught in the moment and took it too far,” Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

“I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires.

This is just extraordinary.



Tom Banton launches five consecutive sixes! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/STYOFVvchy — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020

“I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty.” The incident comes six weeks after fast bowler James Pattinson, currently playing for Australia in the third Test against New Zealand in Sydney, was banned for player abuse, also reportedly a homophobic slur.

His penalty -- a one-match suspension which ruled him out of the first Test against Pakistan -- was harsher as it was his third code of conduct breach in the past 18 months.

(With agency inputs)