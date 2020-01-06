e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Talk about me but don’t drag my family,’ Rohit Sharma speaks out

‘Talk about me but don’t drag my family,’ Rohit Sharma speaks out

On a personal front the year 2019 was another huge success story for Rohit Sharma, who was the highest run getter as an opener across all formats.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
India's captain Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.
India's captain Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.(PTI)
         

Indian cricket team’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Monday sent out a strong message to those writing about the family members of cricketers. Rohit, who is currently on a break from international cricket, was speaking about the controversy that erupted after the ICC World Cup as there were stories about senior players extending their families’ stay beyond the designated number of days and Rohit said he felt hurt at families being dragged into it.

“Our families are there to support us, make us feel happy. When all these things were being written about, few of my friends came and told me and believe me or not, I was just laughing.

ALSO READ: ‘What am I doing wrong’: David Warner fumes after Australia get 5-run penalty - Watch

“But then it went on and on and they dragged my family and that was not on. You talk about me but don’t drag my family as they genuinely don’t care about anything else. I think even Virat (Kohli) must have felt the same way as families are an important aspect of our lives,” Rohit told PTI during an interview.

ALSO READ: ‘Indian jugaad’: Steam irons, hairdryers used to dry pitch in Guwahati, social media has field day

On a personal front the year 2019 was another huge success story for Rohit Sharma, who was the highest run getter as an opener across all formats. He ended up breaking Sanath Jayasuriya’s long standing record. He had a great outing at the ICC World Cup too, scoring as many as 5 centuries, which is the most by any batsman in a single tournament.

Rohit also made a splashing comeback to Test cricket, this time as an opener. He dominated proceedings against South Africa and Bangladesh at home and will look to get runs under his belt in the longest format away from home too.

