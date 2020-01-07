e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘He will bat at number 4 for years to come’: Rohit Sharma backs young player to nail spot

‘He will bat at number 4 for years to come’: Rohit Sharma backs young player to nail spot

For vice-captain Rohit Sharma, though, this extended drought (India’s last ICC title came in 2013) is nothing to be too flustered about.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Rohit Sharma
File image of Rohit Sharma(PTI)
         

“It’s been one of the best years for Indian cricket, to be honest, apart from playing the cricket that we played for half an hour in the World Cup. I think apart from that it’s been a beautiful year for us. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy, it’s something that this team deserves, it’s something that I feel should be accumulation of all the hard work we’ve done in the last few years, and we’ll keep chasing it,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said about 2019 and how his side will keep going after that coveted ICC title.

For vice-captain Rohit Sharma, though, this extended drought (India’s last ICC title came in 2013) is nothing to be too flustered about. He believes India have the young players to come in and stamp their authority over the game and this could then be the cornerstone for a next ICC title. “The problem is that between KL (Rahul), Rishabh, Shreyas and Shivam, they haven’t played many matches together as a team. But that will happen now and once that happens, they will get some confidence.”

ALSO READ: Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge: Rohit Sharma on opening in Tests in New Zealand

“Things are changing now. Shreyas (Iyer) is No.4 now and he is doing pretty well. Rishabh (Pant) did well in the West Indies ODIs. Shivam (Dube) has started doing well. So, I am confident, our youngsters will step up,” Rohit Sharma told PTI.

Rohit also spoke about Shreyas Iyer and how the young man has come in and looked confident at the number 4 spot. He feels that his fellow Mumbaikar has the credibility to make this spot his own. “Shreyas knows that he will now bat at No.4 for years to come. He feels secure and can now execute his plans freely. The other guys will first need to make the respective spots their own.

“KL has had a good time and will go in with a good mindset moving forward. We can’t really judge them as a group after two or three matches. We need to wait till they have played sufficient matches together,” the right-hander said.

tags
top news
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news