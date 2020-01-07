‘He will bat at number 4 for years to come’: Rohit Sharma backs young player to nail spot

cricket

“It’s been one of the best years for Indian cricket, to be honest, apart from playing the cricket that we played for half an hour in the World Cup. I think apart from that it’s been a beautiful year for us. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy, it’s something that this team deserves, it’s something that I feel should be accumulation of all the hard work we’ve done in the last few years, and we’ll keep chasing it,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said about 2019 and how his side will keep going after that coveted ICC title.

For vice-captain Rohit Sharma, though, this extended drought (India’s last ICC title came in 2013) is nothing to be too flustered about. He believes India have the young players to come in and stamp their authority over the game and this could then be the cornerstone for a next ICC title. “The problem is that between KL (Rahul), Rishabh, Shreyas and Shivam, they haven’t played many matches together as a team. But that will happen now and once that happens, they will get some confidence.”

“Things are changing now. Shreyas (Iyer) is No.4 now and he is doing pretty well. Rishabh (Pant) did well in the West Indies ODIs. Shivam (Dube) has started doing well. So, I am confident, our youngsters will step up,” Rohit Sharma told PTI.

Rohit also spoke about Shreyas Iyer and how the young man has come in and looked confident at the number 4 spot. He feels that his fellow Mumbaikar has the credibility to make this spot his own. “Shreyas knows that he will now bat at No.4 for years to come. He feels secure and can now execute his plans freely. The other guys will first need to make the respective spots their own.

“KL has had a good time and will go in with a good mindset moving forward. We can’t really judge them as a group after two or three matches. We need to wait till they have played sufficient matches together,” the right-hander said.