Shah Rukh Khan recalls his visit to Taj Mahal with first salary: ‘I could only afford a lassi, a bee fell into it but I still drank it’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:38 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan may not have signed a film since the debacle of Zero but that doesn’t mean his star worth has dimmed even a bit. The actor shot for the latest episode of choreographer and director Remo D Souza’s dance reality show, Dance Plus 5.

Shah Rukh, who will feature in the Republic Day special episode, recalled his first visit to the Taj Mahal with his first salary of Rs 50. He mentioned how after his train ticket he was left with only enough money to afford a ‘pink lassi’. Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying, “A bee fell into it, but I still drank it and puked all through my return journey.”

Wearing a pearl white Pathani kurta paired with dhoti pants and a pair of brown boots, Shah Rukh was spotted posing by the backdrop of a Taj Mahal cutout. Shah Rukh was reported given a 20 minute dance tribute, with participants dancing to many of his chartbusters such as I Am The Best (Phi Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani), Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil se), Chammak Challo (Ra.One) and title tracks of Baadshah, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others.

At the end of it, an emotional Shah Rukh said, “When I am 95, I will still be dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya, atop a train and in a wheelchair. And yes, I will bring Remo along.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she did ‘tacky films’, undeserving roles to afford best surgeon for sister Rangoli Chandel’s treatment

Shah Rukh has been more visible in his capacity as a producer than an actor. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment produced a Netflix series called Bard of Blood and have another production, Class of ‘83 in the pipeline. In films, they were behind the successful Badla and have announced Bob Biswas, with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Here have media reports that Shah Rukh will collaborate with Tamil director Atlee for his next film. Nothing has been confirmed so far.

Follow @htshowbiz for more