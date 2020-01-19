Shah Rukh Khan replies to Jeff Bezos, says missing your ‘uninhibited laughter’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 17:19 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan says he is missing Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’ “uninhibited laughter and candid conversation”. Bezos had tweeted a video of himself in a candid conversation with Shah Rukh and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on January 17 and captioned it: “Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar.”

Shah Rukh on Sunday afternoon replied: “Missing your uninhibited laughter and candid conversation.” The video featured SRK and Bezos on stage with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Jeff says, “I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met.” The audience applauded wildly, but Shah Rukh replied, “That’s only because my last few films did not work well.” Bezos almost choked on the glass of water he was sipping.

Missing your uninhibited laughter and candid conversation. https://t.co/zhKyHnOQfN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2020

Bezos was in Mumbai on January 17. He opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with Shah Rukh and Zoya. The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, among others.

Shah Rukh had even made Bezos say a dialogue from his hit film Don. Bezos, who had spoken about getting a role in Star Trek Beyond, got an on-stage audition for a Bollywood film. The actor asked the Amazon boss to deliver a dialogue from his film Don but changed it from “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi namumkin hai,” to “Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai.”

The actor also posted a photo with Bezos and Akhtar, “Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar @zoieakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @primevideoin for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. #AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer...”