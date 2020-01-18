e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan tells Jeff Bezos he is humble only because his ‘last few films did not work well’. Watch video

bollywood Updated: Jan 18, 2020 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Jeff Bezos pose together.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who has not announced a single project ever since his last box office debacle Zero in 2018, has revealed the effect the box office performance of his last few releases has had on his behaviour. Talking to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos at an event, Shah Rukh joked he was humble with him only because his last few films did not work.

Speaking with Zoya Akhtar and SRK during an on-stage interaction, Jeff said, “I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met.” The audience applauded wildly, but Shah Rukh was clearly in the mood for humorous repartee. True to his style, Shah Rukh was quick to respond with, “That’s only because my last few films did not work well.”

Hindustantimes

The world’s richest man, Bezos almost choked on the glass of water he was sipping, trying to curb a chuckle. The Amazon boss later shared a clip of the incident. “Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and @zoieakhtar,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh also made Jeff say his popular dialogue from the film Don but with a twist. Riteish Deshmukh shared a video on Twitter where Shah Rukh is seen asking Jeff to say, “Jeff ko pakadna mushkil nahi namumkin hai.”

During a conversation with Bezos, Shah Rukh revealed that though he orders books and other items on the online shopping portal, he doesn’t feel comfortable ordering his underwear online. “I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing,” he said.

Shah Rukh also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that’s why he doesn’t like sleeping much. “It’s a waste of life,” he asserted. Asked about women who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: “There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter.”

Shah Rukh, along with Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Zoya Akhtar, Jeff Bezos, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha and several other Bollywood celebrities joined Jeff at a blue carpet event in Mumbai on Thursday.

