Shah Rukh Khan joins Jeff Bezos at blue carpet event, confesses he doesn’t shop for ‘underwear online’. See pics

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 10:32 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and several other Bollywood celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal joined Amazon global CEO Jeff Bezos at a blue carpet event in Mumbai on Thursday. While Shah Rukh looked a dapper in a suit, Jeff was in a black and white suit and was accompanied by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who sizzled in a shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit.

Shah Rukh Khan with Zoya Akhtar and Jeff Bezos at the event.

Shah Rukh later expressed his pleasure at meeting Jeff on Twitter. He wrote, “Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos. Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer...”

During a conversation with Bezos, Shah Rukh revealed that though he orders books and other items on the online shopping portal, he doesn’t feel comfortable ordering his underwear online. “I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing,” he said.

Shah Rukh also made Jeff say his popular dialogue from the film Don but with a twist. Riteish Deshmukh shared a video on Twitter where Shah Rukh is seen asking Jeff to say, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai.”

Shah Rukh also shared that he feels sleeping is a waste of time, and that’s why he doesn’t like sleeping much. “It’s a waste of life,” he asserted. Asked about women, who played an influential role in his life, the actor said: “There are four.. My mother, my sister, my wife and my daughter.”

Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kamal Haasan, Kirti Kulhari, Jeff Bezos with girlfriend, Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Maanvi Gagroo, Rasika Dugal, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

R Madhavan, Bhumi Pednekar, Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla, Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Pankaj Tripathi with wife Mridula, Arshad Warsi and wife Maria, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza, Farhan Akhtar with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also made their presence felt at the event. Actors Bhumi Pednekar and R Madhavan and filmmakers Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Guneet Monga were spotted too.

Among others who attended the blue carpet event were Kirti Kulhari, who wore a quirky brown blazer and shorts for the evening. Maanvi Gagroo arrived in a pink short dress whereas Rasika Dugal looked stunning in a black outfit.

(With IANS inputs)

