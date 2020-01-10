Fatima Sana Shaikh says she hasn’t signed film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Working with him is my biggest film dream’

bollywood

Her last film release was 2018’s Thugs of Hindostan and ever since, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been absent from the big screen. However, in that time, the actor was busy shooting for other films which will make their way to the theatres this year. Fatima’s first film this year will be Anurag Basu’s ensemble film, Ludo.

“This year is good for me. Bhoot Police got pushed but then I got Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. I started the year with this new film’s shoot and am working with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. Also, my projects will be out this year which includes Ludo followed by a short film. I am hoping that Suraj... will also release this year. Other than that I will be working on other projects. I am having a lot of fun shooting for this film a lot,” shares Fatima.

The actor, who turns 28 on Saturday, is going to have a working birthday as she is currently filing Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. But she is not complaining as she is says she is not a birthday person anyway.

“As a kid I used to eagerly wait for surprises. But now I just don’t want anyone to give me any surprises. I don’t think I could have asked for a better way to celebrate my birthday. The greatest gift that an actor can ever get is ki kaam mil raha hai. I want to work and I am very happy doing that,” says Fatima, who started her acting career as a child with Chachi 420 (1997). It was in 2016 that she re-entered the film industry as an adult with Dangal.

She may not have any grand birthday plans but the actor does have a wish. “I want to be on a film set every day of my life. I just want to keep on get more and more work,” she asserts.

And there is just one more wish that she has which hasn’t been realised yet and that is to get an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan. And if reports are to be believed then that is also going to soon turn true. But Fatima says she has not signed a film with Khan yet.

“I don’t know that something like this is on the cards. Working with Shah Rukh is my biggest film dream. But if I do get to work with him, then main tyag doongi har cheez (I’ll forsake everything else). That’s it for me. All the dreams that I have with films will get fulfilled when that happens. As of now I don’t know anything about it but I would love to work with him obviously,” says Fatima.

