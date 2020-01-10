e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Fatima Sana Shaikh says she hasn’t signed film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Working with him is my biggest film dream’

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she hasn’t signed film with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Working with him is my biggest film dream’

Fatima Sana Shaikh has said that she has not signed any film with actor Shah Rukh Khan yet.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:41 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.
         

Her last film release was 2018’s Thugs of Hindostan and ever since, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been absent from the big screen. However, in that time, the actor was busy shooting for other films which will make their way to the theatres this year. Fatima’s first film this year will be Anurag Basu’s ensemble film, Ludo.

“This year is good for me. Bhoot Police got pushed but then I got Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. I started the year with this new film’s shoot and am working with Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. Also, my projects will be out this year which includes Ludo followed by a short film. I am hoping that Suraj... will also release this year. Other than that I will be working on other projects. I am having a lot of fun shooting for this film a lot,” shares Fatima.

 

Also read: ‘Her political affiliation known’: Smriti Irani’s dig at Deepika Padukone

The actor, who turns 28 on Saturday, is going to have a working birthday as she is currently filing Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. But she is not complaining as she is says she is not a birthday person anyway.

“As a kid I used to eagerly wait for surprises. But now I just don’t want anyone to give me any surprises. I don’t think I could have asked for a better way to celebrate my birthday. The greatest gift that an actor can ever get is ki kaam mil raha hai. I want to work and I am very happy doing that,” says Fatima, who started her acting career as a child with Chachi 420 (1997). It was in 2016 that she re-entered the film industry as an adult with Dangal.

 

She may not have any grand birthday plans but the actor does have a wish. “I want to be on a film set every day of my life. I just want to keep on get more and more work,” she asserts.

And there is just one more wish that she has which hasn’t been realised yet and that is to get an opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan. And if reports are to be believed then that is also going to soon turn true. But Fatima says she has not signed a film with Khan yet.

“I don’t know that something like this is on the cards. Working with Shah Rukh is my biggest film dream. But if I do get to work with him, then main tyag doongi har cheez (I’ll forsake everything else). That’s it for me. All the dreams that I have with films will get fulfilled when that happens. As of now I don’t know anything about it but I would love to work with him obviously,” says Fatima.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Kashmiris welcome Supreme Court order, hope to log in soon
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century
Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn’s classic century
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news