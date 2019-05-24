Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled, her reply sets the record straight: ‘My body, my rules’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a picture of herself by a lake. While the world appreciated it, one particular troll chose to nudge her the wrong way.

Sharing the picture, Fatima wrote: “Aaj kal me dhal gaya, din hua tamam..Tu bhi soja so gayi rang bhari sham.” Seen in the picture, Sana is seated on grass by a lake as the sun sets in the distant horizon.

While many were appreciative of her, one man asked her to “dres appropriately”, writing, “Aap ku log jo bolre wo sahi bolre zara apna badan ku chupao please i will request u aap musalman hai zara samjho aap please dusrao ku block kardere aap nai karna aisa kya patta kisi ki baat sunle to jannat ka zariya banjai wo aap ke liye . Agar aap ku kuch bolra laga tu mafi chatao.” Replying to the person, Fatima shot back: “@salman_bazigaar aur aap mere dost. You are blocked.. Mah badan, mah rulz.. Your Gamla, your phool.”

Fatima was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan that turned out to be a dud at the box office. She played a warrior in the film, which also starred Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Fatima first came to limelight with Aamir’s Dangal, where she played adult wrestler Geeta Phogat. She will next be seen in Bhoot Police, a horror comedy in 3D is all set to go on floors in August.

Bhoot Police will be directed by Pavan Kripalani, who earlier helmed films like Ragini MMS and Phobia, among others. Reportedly, the film was initially titled Tantrik and Abhishek Bachchan was set to play the lead role. However, due to some unknown reasons, Saif Ali Khan was roped in for the film later. The release date of the film has not been revealed by the makers yet. In April, the first poster of the film was shared online too.

First Published: May 24, 2019 14:03 IST