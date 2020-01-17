Shah Rukh Khan spends day at the races as his little ‘gold medal’ AbRam emerges winner. See pic

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is spending a lot of time away from work and a lot of it is for his family -- on Friday, the actor posted a picture, a collage with his son AbRam. The star’s son won medals at the sports meet, it appears.

Sharing it, Shah Rukh wrote: “Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!” In one of the pictures in the collage, Shah Rukh poses with son, while in the two pictures where AbRam can be seen with his medals and certificate.

Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

On Thursday, Shah Rukh attended a special event to welcome Amazon chief Jeff Bezos in India. Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh joked how he can’t buy underwear online. He said: “I am going to plug my own brandsa I do all my book shopping at Amazon. My groceries come from Big Basket. I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online.. It is a boy thing.”

Shah Rukh was last seen in his home production, Zero. The film, despite a lot of hype and great publicity, bombed at the box office. Speaking about his long sabbatical, Shah Rukh had said while attending the 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne ,“I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for next four or five months,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I’m on these breaks... Coming here (Melbourne) and meeting people, realising and discovering new stories, doing intellectual speaking.”

The actor hasn’t signed any film since then but the buzz is he may work in a Hindi remake of hit Tamil film with Tamil director Atlee.

